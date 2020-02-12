Short Interest in Peoples Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:PFIS) Declines By 23.8%

Peoples Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:PFIS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the January 15th total of 19,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFIS shares. ValuEngine lowered Peoples Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub lowered Peoples Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 262,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFIS stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.20. 1,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average of $47.66. Peoples Financial Services has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 25.38%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

