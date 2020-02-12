Short Interest in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Grows By 27.9%

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,300 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the January 15th total of 163,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ PFSW opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $88.61 million, a PE ratio of -228.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. PFSweb has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.13. PFSweb had a positive return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $67.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PFSweb will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFSW. Lake Street Capital raised shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of PFSweb in a report on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum raised PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PFSweb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of PFSweb in the third quarter worth $29,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of PFSweb in the second quarter worth $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PFSweb in the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of PFSweb in the third quarter worth $63,000. 53.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

