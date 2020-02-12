Short Interest in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Drops By 17.9%

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the January 15th total of 3,510,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 467,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

In related news, Director Mark Haney purchased 1,640 shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.17 per share, for a total transaction of $101,958.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,648.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. MHI Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays set a $58.00 price target on Phillips 66 Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Shares of NYSE:PSXP opened at $59.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12-month low of $47.34 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.09 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 52.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.59%.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.