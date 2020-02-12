Short Interest in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Expands By 23.3%

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,850,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the January 15th total of 14,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 33.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

RAD stock opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.51. Rite Aid has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $23.88.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rite Aid will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 844,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 94,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised Rite Aid from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Rite Aid from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rite Aid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

