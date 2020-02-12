Short Interest in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Grows By 17.9%

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the January 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.4 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SASR. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 25,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 58,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of SASR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,929. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $38.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.80 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

