Short Interest in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Increases By 23.8%

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the January 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 399,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SLGN traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.79. 2,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,219. Silgan has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $32.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.48.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 25.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Silgan will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLGN. ValuEngine raised shares of Silgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGN. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,045,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,497,000 after acquiring an additional 20,376 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 106,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 81,920 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 12,463 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 83,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

