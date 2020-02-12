Short Interest in SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) Expands By 21.5%

SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 252,500 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the January 15th total of 207,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SilverBow Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBOW opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05. SilverBow Resources has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $24.44. The firm has a market cap of $56.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

