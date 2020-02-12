Short Interest in Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) Decreases By 19.6%

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the January 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 245,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

SGH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Roth Capital cut shares of Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

Shares of Smart Global stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.09. 4,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,191. The stock has a market cap of $704.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.94. Smart Global has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $39.08.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.30 million. Smart Global had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Smart Global will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in Smart Global by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 18,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Smart Global by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Smart Global by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Smart Global by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Smart Global by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

