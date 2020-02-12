Short Interest in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) Rises By 21.4%

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the January 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of SBPH stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.23. 30,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,566. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $19.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 256.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd raised its position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 160,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 99,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $1.70 in a report on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.12.

About Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

