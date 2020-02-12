Short Interest in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Decreases By 22.0%

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the January 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in StealthGas by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,695 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in StealthGas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Towerview LLC lifted its position in StealthGas by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 95,851 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in StealthGas by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,295,766 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 53,956 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in StealthGas during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Get StealthGas alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

StealthGas stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.98. 10,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.11 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.34. StealthGas has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 million. StealthGas had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that StealthGas will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.