Short Interest in Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Declines By 24.1%

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 393,800 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the January 15th total of 518,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 496,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Strongbridge Biopharma stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.28. The stock had a trading volume of 32,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,791. The stock has a market cap of $177.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.67. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $5.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32.

SBBP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBBP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 1,348.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 31,057 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 17,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 1,523.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 62,390 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 336.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 37,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 41,284 shares in the last quarter. 50.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

