Short Interest in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Declines By 26.2%

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the January 15th total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&W Seed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.60 price target on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SANW. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of S&W Seed by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC increased its position in shares of S&W Seed by 14.0% during the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 407,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of S&W Seed by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of S&W Seed by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,246,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 43,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SANW stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.36. 9,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,648. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $72.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.54.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. S&W Seed had a positive return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

