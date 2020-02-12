Short Interest in The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) Increases By 25.0%

The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have weighed in on RUBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Rubicon Project from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of The Rubicon Project from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

NYSE:RUBI opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.99. The Rubicon Project has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $543.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.62.

In related news, Director Frank Addante sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $101,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,209,819 shares in the company, valued at $9,787,435.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $38,130.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 376,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,893.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,709 over the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUBI. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 34.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 156,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 40,511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 183.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,288,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,914,000 after buying an additional 2,129,580 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 18.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,344,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after buying an additional 365,671 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 15.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

