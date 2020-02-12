Short Interest in TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) Drops By 25.5%

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the January 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Noah Malone Mitchell III purchased 7,363,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $2,797,960.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,616,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,219.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get TransAtlantic Petroleum alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.17% of TransAtlantic Petroleum worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN TAT opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. TransAtlantic Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28.

TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.65 million during the quarter.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Company Profile

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 5 onshore exploration licenses and 17 onshore production leases covering an area of 438,000 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 14,783 Mbbl of oil and 4,158 Mmcf of natural gas located in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 163,000 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAtlantic Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAtlantic Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.