Short Interest in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) Expands By 17.3%

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,550,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the January 15th total of 4,730,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CIO Matthew Koeppen sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $32,254.35. Following the sale, the executive now owns 175,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,871.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $67,950.27. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 156,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,084.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,286 shares of company stock worth $427,812 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,113 shares during the period. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 69,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 34,432 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $15.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average is $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.65.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $71.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 116.79%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TWO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.20 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.74.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

