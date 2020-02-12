Short Interest in United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Declines By 24.0%

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the January 15th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of United Bancorp stock opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.46. United Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $15.56.

Get United Bancorp alerts:

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.42 million during the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 22.02%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered United Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers brokerage services. As of April 24, 2019, it operated through a network of 19 banking offices in the Ohio counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.