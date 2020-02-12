Short Interest in Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) Increases By 17.8%

Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the January 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.8 days. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Urogen Pharma news, insider Mark Schoenberg purchased 1,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $55,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett purchased 1,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $40,248.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,548 shares in the company, valued at $40,248. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,978 shares of company stock valued at $304,621 and have sold 2,635 shares valued at $74,795. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma in the third quarter worth $36,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Urogen Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Urogen Pharma by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Urogen Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Urogen Pharma by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

URGN stock opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.89. Urogen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $20.72 and a fifty-two week high of $42.32.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.20. Equities research analysts expect that Urogen Pharma will post -4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on URGN. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urogen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. National Securities began coverage on Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 price objective on Urogen Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

