Short Interest in Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Declines By 23.3%

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the January 15th total of 21,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VALU shares. BidaskClub upgraded Value Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered Value Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Get Value Line alerts:

Shares of Value Line stock opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.96 million, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.98. Value Line has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $36.60.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.08 million for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 33.34%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Value Line by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Value Line by 4,848.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Value Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Value Line by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), options, and convertible securities.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.