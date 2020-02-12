Short Interest in Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) Increases By 21.2%

Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the January 15th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on VBLT. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

VBLT stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49. The stock has a market cap of $52.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.27. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $1.90.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,050.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vascular Biogenics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.82% of Vascular Biogenics worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.