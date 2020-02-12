Short Interest in Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) Expands By 18.9%

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the January 15th total of 3,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of VBFC stock opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.91. Village Bank and Trust Financial has a 12 month low of $31.75 and a 12 month high of $48.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Village Bank and Trust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman purchased 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.20 per share, with a total value of $293,032.20. Also, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman purchased 4,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.51 per share, for a total transaction of $183,230.58. Insiders have bought 13,545 shares of company stock worth $518,113 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking.

