Short Interest in Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Increases By 22.0%

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the January 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of WVVI stock opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The company has a market cap of $34.22 million, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.96.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $6.76 million during the quarter.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Methode Champenoise Brut, Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards and Elton labels; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

