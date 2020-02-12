Short Interest in Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Drops By 23.8%

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the January 15th total of 10,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Xtant Medical stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. Xtant Medical has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.75.

About Xtant Medical

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc, formerly Bacterin International Holdings, Inc, develops, manufactures and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for domestic and international markets. The Company operates through the development, manufacture and marketing of regenerative medical products and devices segment.

