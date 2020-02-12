Short Interest in ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Rises By 18.6%

ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ZKIN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the January 15th total of 51,200 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut ZK International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

ZKIN opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. ZK International Group has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36.

About ZK International Group

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. The company offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

