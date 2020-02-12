ShowHand (HAND) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One ShowHand token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $28,571.00 and $890.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ShowHand has traded up 41.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ShowHand alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $363.93 or 0.03511081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00260363 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00039004 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00144371 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002944 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io.

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, IDEX, Hotbit and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.