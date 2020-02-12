Sibanye Gold Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SBGL)

Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,498 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,101% compared to the typical volume of 208 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sibanye Gold by 2,991.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,078,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913,932 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sibanye Gold by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,030,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,942 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Sibanye Gold by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,937,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,002 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Sibanye Gold by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,800,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,520,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sibanye Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBGL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.28. The stock had a trading volume of 89,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,147,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.30. Sibanye Gold has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $11.27.

Several analysts have recently commented on SBGL shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sibanye Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sibanye Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sibanye Gold in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

