SIBCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $967.00 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 12th. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. SIBCoin has a market cap of $684,843.00 and approximately $967.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0376 or 0.00000364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, Upbit and C-CEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,323.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.05 or 0.02560331 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.06 or 0.04588977 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.23 or 0.00784655 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.22 or 0.00919837 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00118235 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009813 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00026985 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.19 or 0.00706998 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,200,656 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.money.

SIBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, C-CEX, Upbit, Bittrex, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

