Siemens (FRA:SIE) Given a €127.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Siemens (FRA:SIE) has been given a €127.00 ($147.67) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €121.00 ($140.70) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. HSBC set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($153.49) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €138.00 ($160.47) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €127.69 ($148.47).

Shares of SIE opened at €109.58 ($127.42) on Wednesday. Siemens has a 52 week low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 52 week high of €133.39 ($155.10). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €115.19 and its 200-day moving average price is €105.56.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

