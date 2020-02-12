Sienna Senior Living (SIA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Sienna Senior Living to post earnings of C$0.34 per share for the quarter.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.29). The business had revenue of C$167.95 million during the quarter.

Shares of TSE:SIA opened at C$19.33 on Wednesday. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of C$17.43 and a 12-month high of C$20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 189.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is presently 902.94%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. CIBC decreased their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$20.50 to C$19.75 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$19.50 price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a report on Friday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sienna Senior Living presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.89.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

