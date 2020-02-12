Signaturefd LLC Grows Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,780,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,421,177,000 after buying an additional 105,186 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 23.2% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 4.1% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 73.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $3,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.10.

AVGO stock traded up $4.54 on Wednesday, hitting $324.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,527,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,396. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $312.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.63. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $250.09 and a 1 year high of $331.58. The stock has a market cap of $124.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.85 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total transaction of $6,396,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 251,146 shares of company stock valued at $77,974,726. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

