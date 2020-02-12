Signaturefd LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 142.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $593,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,678 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Netflix by 695.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $139,906,000 after buying an additional 457,098 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 28,747.7% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 337,806 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 336,635 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,976,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Netflix by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 809,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $216,586,000 after buying an additional 223,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Huber Research lowered Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Netflix from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $308.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $6.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $380.01. 4,591,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,113,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.75 billion, a PE ratio of 92.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $342.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,102 shares of company stock valued at $45,886,831. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

