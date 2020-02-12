Signaturefd LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,172 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cfra boosted their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.82.

CVS traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $73.75. 13,481,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,916,323. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.49. The company has a market cap of $95.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 404,182 shares of company stock valued at $30,121,266. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

