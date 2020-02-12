Signaturefd LLC Has $2.50 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,782,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after buying an additional 1,413,723 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,697,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1,981.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,037,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,248,000 after buying an additional 987,705 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after buying an additional 890,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP stock remained flat at $$146.08 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,197,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $203.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.03. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.88 and a fifty-two week high of $146.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.