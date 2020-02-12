Signaturefd LLC Increases Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,550 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Total in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Total by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Total by 1,154.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,762 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 57,758 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Total in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, First American Bank acquired a new stake in Total in the 4th quarter valued at about $881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Total news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 209,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $1,842,105.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,152,078 shares of company stock worth $18,533,004 over the last ninety days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

Shares of Total stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.81. 117,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,242. Total SA has a twelve month low of $47.70 and a twelve month high of $58.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. Total had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Total SA will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.606 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

