Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,409 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,672 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.6% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,434,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

Shares of HD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,521,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,996,110. The firm has a market cap of $262.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $240.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.75 and a 200 day moving average of $225.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.