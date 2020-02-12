Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.40.

SIMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Sunday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $53.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.51 and a 200-day moving average of $41.31. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 18.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,750,099 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $132,566,000 after buying an additional 584,763 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth $44,387,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5,981.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 525,784 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $18,586,000 after buying an additional 517,139 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 26.3% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 454,898 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $16,081,000 after buying an additional 94,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.3% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 375,342 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $13,268,000 after buying an additional 12,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.