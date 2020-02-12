Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 70.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,690 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 182,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 22,596 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,016 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,871 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SIMO shares. TheStreet upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush started coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Summit Insights lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $53.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.31.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

