Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) Short Interest Update

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the January 15th total of 124,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of SI opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Silvergate Capital has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $16.95.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,383,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

