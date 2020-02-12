Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) is Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,236,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,287 shares during the period. Simon Property Group accounts for about 4.9% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 0.39% of Simon Property Group worth $184,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

Simon Property Group stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.48. 58,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,722. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $130.01 and a 52-week high of $186.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.59.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

