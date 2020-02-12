Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Short Interest Up 22.8% in January

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the January 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLP. Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $798,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,922,327 shares in the company, valued at $163,716,596.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 210,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 30,264 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 93,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLP traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $37.25. The stock had a trading volume of 452 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.63 million, a PE ratio of 75.54 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day moving average of $34.60. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $41.95.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 25.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

