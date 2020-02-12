Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.57.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBGI. BidaskClub cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,046,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 49,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 262,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after buying an additional 57,932 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 517,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after buying an additional 236,388 shares during the period. Finally, Selz Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 291,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $66.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average of $38.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

