SingularDTV (SNGLS) Trading 35.1% Higher Over Last Week

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded 35.1% higher against the dollar. SingularDTV has a market capitalization of $6.16 million and $185,854.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularDTV token can currently be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, Braziliex and Liqui.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $370.41 or 0.03569267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00247370 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00040373 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00143499 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003041 BTC.

SingularDTV Profile

SingularDTV was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Livecoin, Braziliex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), ChaoEX, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

