SingularityNET (AGI) Price Reaches $0.0274 on Top Exchanges

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.0274 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Liqui, DragonEX and Tidex. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $14.79 million and $1.33 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 37.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.35 or 0.03487072 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009602 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00253017 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000832 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00038288 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00150521 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002942 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET’s genesis date was December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, IDEX, Ethfinex, Binance, Tidex, DragonEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

