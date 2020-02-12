Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s (SHI) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.08. The stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,416. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.08. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $52.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 952.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 58.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

