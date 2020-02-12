Skechers USA (SKX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Skechers USA (NYSE: SKX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/7/2020 – Skechers USA had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Skechers USA is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Skechers USA had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $49.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Skechers USA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Skechers USA had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Skechers USA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Skechers USA had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $49.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/23/2019 – Skechers USA had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $42.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Skechers USA is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Skechers USA stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.77. 76,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,859. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.98. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Skechers USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.64%. Skechers USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $37,110.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,590,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,051 shares of company stock worth $2,700,143 over the last three months. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Skechers USA by 271.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Skechers USA by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Skechers USA by 1,270.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Skechers USA by 8,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Skechers USA by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

