SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Short Interest Up 19.5% in January

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 842,400 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the January 15th total of 705,200 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 230,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SKYW shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on SkyWest from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SkyWest from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on SkyWest in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SkyWest by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in SkyWest by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SkyWest by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.84. 2,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,785. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.57. SkyWest has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $66.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.51 and a 200 day moving average of $60.17.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $743.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SkyWest will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.68%.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.