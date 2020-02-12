Sleep Number (SNBR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $54.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.75. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $55.32.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNBR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Sleep Number from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Sleep Number from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Sleep Number from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 8,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $454,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 7,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total value of $371,276.19. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

