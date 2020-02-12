SmileyCoin (SMLY) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $101,259.00

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. SmileyCoin has a total market capitalization of $741,137.00 and $101,259.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SmileyCoin has traded 80% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2014. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews.

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

