Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,042 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.6% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $24,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $61.06. 806,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,173,322. The stock has a market cap of $253.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $59.62 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exxon Mobil to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.48.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

