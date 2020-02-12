SnowGem (XSG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $128,738.00

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. SnowGem has a market cap of $490,037.00 and approximately $128,738.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded up 16.7% against the dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,354.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.47 or 0.02461647 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.23 or 0.04569633 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.58 or 0.00766811 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.29 or 0.00879693 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00117966 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009651 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00025629 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.64 or 0.00709562 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 22,245,540 coins and its circulating supply is 22,168,448 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

