Social Send (SEND) Price Up 48.1% Over Last Week

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Social Send coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Social Send has a market cap of $262,768.00 and $41.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Social Send has traded 48.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00013849 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004190 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000205 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Send Profile

Social Send (SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 53,571,772 coins. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

